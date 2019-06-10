US measles count reaches 1,022

Measles / (Source: CDC / MGN)
Mon 12:48 PM, Jun 10, 2019

ATLANTA (Gray News) - America’s measles outbreak continues to grow.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday reported 1,022 measles cases through June 6, up 41 from the last update.

“These outbreaks are linked to travelers who brought measles back from other countries such as Israel, Ukraine and the Philippines, where large measles outbreaks are occurring," the CDC stated.

This is the greatest number of cases reported in the country since 1992 when there were 2,200 reported. Measles was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000.

Cases are reported in 28 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Mexico, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington.

What we know about the outbreak:

-- Most people who got measles were unvaccinated.
-- Measles is still common in many parts of the world.
-- Travelers with measles continue to bring the disease into the U.S.
-- Measles can spread when it reaches a community in the U.S. where groups of people are unvaccinated.

