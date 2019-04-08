US measles tally hits 465, with most illnesses in kids

Updated: Mon 3:28 PM, Apr 08, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. measles cases are continuing to jump, and most of the reported illnesses are in children.

From January 1 to April 4, 2019, 465** individual cases of measles have been confirmed in 19 states. This is the second-greatest number of cases reported in the U.S. since measles was eliminated in 2000. / (Source: Centers for Disease Control)

Health officials say 465 measles cases have been reported this year, as of last week. That's up from 387 the week before.

The numbers are preliminary. The 2019 tally is already the most since 2014, when 667 were reported. The most before that was 963 cases in 1994.

Outbreaks have hit several states, including California, Michigan and New Jersey. New York City accounted for about two-thirds of the U.S. cases reported last week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated the numbers Monday. Roughly 80 percent of the cases are age 19 or younger.

The CDC recommends that all children get two doses of measles vaccine. It says the vaccine is 97% effective.

 
