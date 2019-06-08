Deal reached with Mexico to avert tariffs

President Donald Trump says he has "indefinitely suspended" tariffs he has threatened to impose Monday on Mexican imports.

Trump says on Twitter that the U.S. and Mexico "reached a signed agreement" Friday night.

The president says Mexico "has agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border."

The State Department says Mexico will take "unprecedented steps" to "curb irregular migration," including deploying its National Guard along its southern border.

The U.S. says Mexico "is also taking decisive action to dismantle human smuggling and trafficking organizations."

The U.S. will work to greatly expand a program that returns asylum-seekers who cross the southern border to Mexico while their claims are adjudicated.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is thanking his Mexican counterpart for his "hard work" after the two nations reached an agreement Friday to try to stem the flow of Central American migrants into the United States.