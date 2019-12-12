US says no new foreign military students until better checks

A shooter at Naval Air Station Pensacola killed three people. The shooter was also killed. (Source: CNN)
Updated: Thu 3:35 PM, Dec 12, 2019

(AP) – The Pentagon says that no new international military students will come to the United States for training until new screening procedures are in place.

That decision comes in the wake of the deadly shooting last week by a Saudi Arabian aviation trainee at a Florida Navy base.

The Pentagon’s chief spokesman says there’s no explicit ban on new international students. But none will enter the country until the department secures a larger role in the personnel screening.

Most of the vetting is currently done by the departments of State and Homeland Security.

The new screening guidelines should be in place in the coming days.

