US sees 2nd warmest September on record

Several states including Texas, Colorado and Ohio saw their warmest September ever. (Source: CNN)
Updated: Tue 5:46 PM, Oct 08, 2019

(CNN) - Last month was tied as the second warmest September on record in the contiguous United States, tied with September 2015.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s monthly climate report released Tuesday, the average temperature was 68.5 degrees.

The only hotter September in 125 years of record-keeping was in 1998.

Several states including Texas, Colorado and Ohio saw their warmest September ever.

NOAA says it was also the driest September on record for the Southeast. Arid conditions led to a “flash-drought” for parts of the South and Ohio River Valley.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus