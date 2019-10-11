US suspends tariff hike in limited China deal

President Donald Trump gives a fist pump after he spoke a campaign rally Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Updated: Fri 4:03 PM, Oct 11, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) - The United States is suspending a tariff hike on $250 billion in Chinese imports that was set to take effect Tuesday, and China agreed to buy $40 billion to $50 billion in U.S. farm products as the world's two biggest economies reached a cease-fire in their 15-month trade war.

The two countries are leaving the thornier issues — including U.S. allegations that China forces foreign countries to hand over trade secrets in return for access to the Chinese market — until later negotiations.

The tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports were set to rise from 25% to 30%.

