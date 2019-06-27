USDA Invests in Rural Water and Wastewater Infrastructure in Fall Creek

Wisconsin United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director Frank Frassetto announced today that USDA is investing $192 million in 71 projects located across 29 states to improve rural water infrastructure.

“Safe drinking water and sanitary waste disposal systems are vital not only to public health, but also to the economic vitality of rural America,” Frassetto said. “Rural Development has been tasked to be a partner for prosperity and meet rural water needs to enable sustainable infrastructure growth.”

USDA is making the $192 million investment through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program. Rural communities, water districts and other eligible entities can use the funds for drinking water, stormwater drainage and waste disposal systems in rural communities with 10,000 or fewer residents.

In Wisconsin, the Village of Fall Creek is receiving a $971,000 loan and a $560,000 grant to upgrade and replace aging water and sewer infrastructure. These improvements will enable the village to meet fire protection guidelines required by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The project will also replace sanitary sewer mains, reconstruct the street, repaint the water tower and replace or repair the lift station.

Congress appropriated $2.9 billion for USDA Water and Environmental Program loans and grants in fiscal year 2019. USDA will make additional funding announcements in coming weeks.

View the interactive RD Apply tool or contact our USDA Rural Development team in Wisconsin for an application or eligibility information.

In April 2017, President Donald J. Trump established the Interagency Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity to identify legislative, regulatory and policy changes that could promote agriculture and prosperity in rural communities. In January 2018, Secretary Perdue presented the Task Force’s findings to President Trump. These findings included 31 recommendations to align the federal government with state, local and tribal governments to take advantage of opportunities that exist in rural America. Increasing investments in rural infrastructure is a key recommendation of the task force.

To view the report in its entirety, please view the Report to the President of the United States from the Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity. In addition, to view the categories of the recommendations, please view the Rural Prosperity infographic.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit http://www.rd.usda.gov/wi.

