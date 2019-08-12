USDA releases anticipated August report

USDA Crops Branch Chief Lance Honig details report findings in an interview. (Source: Gray DC)
By  | 
Updated: Mon 3:42 PM, Aug 12, 2019

WASHINGTON (GrayDC) Between trade talks and unpredictable weather, it’s been a challenging season for farmers this year. And now, there is data to prove it.

Monday morning, the USDA released its’ monthly crop prediction and estimation report. The numbers say corn, soybean, and cotton production fell significantly compared to early summer projections.

One reason, USDA Crops Branch Chief Lance Honig says, is the unseasonably wet Spring, which kept farmers from utilizing nearly 5 million acres of land, overall.

“Obviously a lot of rain this year delayed plantings. We see some of that every year. Really the big difference this year is how wide spread it is," said Honig. "It’ll be a tough year but farmers are pretty resilient and they will bounce back and look forward to next season.”

The next report will be released on September 12th.

Copyright 2019Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at www.graydc.com.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus