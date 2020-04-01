UW System launching new EApp electronic application

The University of Wisconsin System announced the creation of the "EApp", which will be launched this fall for prospective students applying to any UW System university.

The app will reduce application fees and allow first-time

undergraduate applicants to apply to more than one UW System school using a single application. The UW System Board of Regents will vote Thursday on adopting the new application.

System President Ray Cross said the new EApp was under development prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is

even more critical now for families and students to have an easy, low-cost application.

Beginning August 1, 2020, all prospective students will be able to use the app, which will cost $25 to apply to each university in the UW System besides UW-Madison, which will cost $60.