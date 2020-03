The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire will be holding a COVID-19 information forum at 10 a.m.

The forum will include Marisa Stanley from the Eau Claire City- County Health Department and Dr. Janki Patel, an infectious disease expert from Mayo Clinic Health System. They will discuss the status of COVID-19 in the local community.

To watch the live stream, scheduled to start at 10 a.m., click here.