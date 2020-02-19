UW- Eau Claire opens Latinx Cultural Center as new student resource

UW- Eau Claire opened their newest student resource Wednesday, the Latinix Cultural Center.

The center’s open house let students, faculty and staff see the new resource room located in Hibbard 801. The space was previously the Hibbard Penthouse.

"We are excited to finally have a space for students and the greater Latinx community to come together and support each other," Office of Multicultural Affairs associate student services coordinator Diana Zarate said.

The university says more information about the cultural center will be available after the open house event.

