UW- Eau Claire students celebrate the holiday season with concert

UW- Eau Claire students and staff came together today to fill the lobby of the Haas Fine Arts Center with the sounds of the holidays.

Each December, UWEC student musicians and ensembles share their talents and holiday favorites.

The event always draws a crowd from the campus and Eau Claire community.

In what has become a campus-community tradition organized by UW-Eau Claire music and theater students, the event featured small ensembles playing traditional holiday music.

The holiday lobby concert was free and open to the public.

