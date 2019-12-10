UW- La Crosse art professor leaving after sexual harassment investigation

University of Wisconsin- La Crosse has announced a art professor and former department chair will be leaving after a sexual harassment investigation.

Chancellor Joe Gow says Joel Elgin will no longer be employed at the university as he is leaving.

UW-La Crosse confirmed that other students have come forward with similar allegations against the professor.

Gow says they will share the completed investigative report once they are legally allowed to do so.

Elgin was scheduled to meet with Gow and provide him with his required opportunity to respond to the investigation but Elgin cancelled that meeting, according to Gow.