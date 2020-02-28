UW- La Crosse hosts bipartisan forum with state legislators

Tax reform was just one of the issues a group of lawmakers tackled at a forum this afternoon.

The panel at UW-La Crosse was made up of several state senators and representatives including Jennifer Shilling, Patrick Testin, Jill Billings, Steve Doyle and Loren Oldenburg.

Those in attendance say the bipartisan forum helps see both sides of an issue.

One issue discussed was Governor Evers' recent veto on the $250 million Republican tax cut legislation.

"I'm a little disappointed. When you take a look at what the Governor campaigned on when he was still a candidate, providing tax cuts for the middle class, we have now sent him two middle class tax cuts that have unfortunately been vetoed," said State Senator Patrick Testin. "So, I am a little bit disappointed. We are going to continue to make the case that when we have a surplus, it should go back to the taxpayers."

"If we are going to have meaningful tax relief to families, it's got to be more than $106 for the year, which is $2 a week," said State Senator Jennifer Shilling. "I had heard from people who really would prefer to invest in our schools, figure out a way that we have a long term transportation funding mechanism that they like. Take that money and fill the potholes."

The state legislature will be back in session next week March 5-7.