UW- Stout suspends study abroad to South Korea

UW Stout says they are suspending their study abroad programs to South Korea based on the concern for the students.

Interim Chancellor Guilfoile approved the decision Wednesday morning.

The Director of Executive Communications and External Relations Doug Mell says there are five students in South Korea and they are working to get those students back to the U.S. Eight students are currently enrolled in the South Korea program.

The university says the serious nature of the coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak was the basis for their decision.