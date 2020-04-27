UW- Stout to furlough workers with limited workload

The University of Wisconsin- Stout announced 69 furloughs for workers who have had a limited workload recently.

Chancellor Katherine Frank sent this letter to faculty and staff:

"Dear UW-Stout Faculty and Staff,

I am writing to let you know that today notices were distributed for the first set of consecutive day furloughs necessitated by the expenses incurred and revenue lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These sixty-nine notices focused mainly on employees with limited workload due to current operational needs and/or those unable to carry out responsibilities remotely.

I know this is an extremely difficult time for our university community, and especially for those who received furlough notices today. I also realize there is very little I can say that will reduce stress or anxiety as this process continues.

Please know that we have read all the campus feedback submitted and are proceeding with care to ensure that we put together a plan that is as fair as possible across our university community. We will use the next two weeks to continue to evaluate operational need and further consider the campus feedback and questions submitted last Friday. A second set of consecutive day furloughs will be noticed on May 11th, at which time we also anticipate announcing a preliminary plan for institution-wide intermittent furloughs and perhaps other workforce actions, such as reduction in FTE, as suggested in campus feedback.

At this point in time, there has been no discussion of the need for layoffs.

We continue to add information to the Human Resources SharePoint site for employees regarding furloughs. In addition to the recordings from both employee open forums available here, we will be adding to the HR site this week the responses to questions received that were not answered during the forums due to time limitations. We are also compiling a list of questions and responses to them based on the feedback collected from campus stakeholder groups last Friday and will add this to the HR site as soon as it is completed. I would also encourage you to review the UW System FAQ on furloughs available here.

I would like to thank everyone who took the time to submit feedback and questions. This is very helpful to the process, and it allows us to respond to questions and provide requested information in a timely manner.

As you are aware, current actions and the additional actions that will be announced on May 11th are based on what we know today. This means that we may have to adjust the plan as we learn more during the summer months and approach the start of fall semester 2020.

Thank you for your patience and continued hard work during this difficult time.



With gratitude,

Katherine P. Frank "