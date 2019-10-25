UW- System President Cross announces plans to retire

University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross announced today his intention to retire, capping off his 42-year career in higher education.

Cross, 71, will continue to serve as UW System president until his successor is found after a national search. He notified chancellors, regents, system leadership, and employees of his decision this week.

Gov. Evers made a statement Friday saying:

“I want to thank Ray for his five years of leadership and service as president of our UW System. Ray has been a fierce advocate for kids and the pursuit of knowledge throughout his more than four decades of service in higher education. During his time at System, Ray saw higher education not just as a means of workforce development, but as an opportunity for public service and public good in a state that prides itself on the Wisconsin Idea. The UW has been in good hands under his leadership, especially during a time when higher education in our state faced significant cuts and challenges and a difficult political environment.

Investing in our kids and promoting higher education has never been more important, and I am hopeful that the Board of Regents will select a new System president who will continue advocating for and investing in our kids, educators, higher education, and the Wisconsin Idea.”

