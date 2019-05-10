UW-Eau Claire students raise more for elementary students with 'Music in the Park'

A group of students from UW-Eau Claire hosted a night of music in Owen Park Friday and all for a good cause.

The first ever "Music in the Park" event was hosted by a group of Blugolds to help some much younger students.

Three bands took the stage, including the Blugold Marching Band. Attendees were asked to give a donation to enjoy the music. Funds raised will help purchase music supplies for students at Lakeview Elementary.

"Our students everyday walk by the elementary school some of them do so we thought it would be great to give back to those kids in our community," said Alison Vonhaden, UW-Eau Claire senior. Participating bands for tonight's event were all made up of local students. In addition to the music, the event also included dancing, food and yard games.

