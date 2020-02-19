UW-Eau Claire Chancellor Schmidt speaks on vice chancellor investigation

UW- Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt sent an email to faculty and staff members with a link to a video that had his thoughts on the investigation of vice chancellor Albert Colom.

The email read:

Dear UW-Eau Claire Faculty and Staff members,

I would like to share with you the information that I discussed with the University Senate Executive yesterday afternoon regarding the investigation into Vice Chancellor Albert Colom.

Since taping the video I have had the opportunity to meet with the lead investigator and encouraged him to undertake a comprehensive look into all the allegations. While this may extend the investigation, I am confident it will be thorough and fair. As I note in the video, when issues like these arise, I take them seriously. I have confidence in the processes we have in place and encourage our campus community to be patient during the investigation to assure a fair outcome for all involved.

To watch the video, click here.

