UW-Eau Claire nursing grad providing care on Navy hospital ship

A UW-Eau Claire graduate is among medical personnel in Los Angeles that is making sure those who have medical issues, that are not related to COVID-19, can still get care without taking away resources from the battle with coronavirus.

U.S. Navy Lt. Patrick Marsh, who graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 2014 with a degree in nursing, is an emergency room nurse on the hospital ship USNS Mercy, which has been docked at the Port of Los Angeles since the end of March.

“We are taking patient overflow so hospitals can focus on treating and saving COVID patients,” Marsh says, noting that treating non-COVID patients on the ship also will keep them separated from patients with the easily shared virus. “We’re here to take the burden off local hospitals.”

Like many others, Marsh does not know what the future holds, but he is ready for the test.

While he does not know exactly what the coming weeks will bring, Marsh is confident he is ready to handle whatever comes his way.

“I’m an emergency room nurse so I’m good at managing chaos; I don’t get too anxious about it,” said Marsh.

