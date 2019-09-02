UW-Eau Claire recreation department holds welcome back event and annual run up the hill

Recreation and Sport Operations at University Wisconsin-Eau Claire held an event on Labor Day to welcome Blugolds to campus for the school year.

The event included log rolling, a bag tournament, zumba, yoga, campus tours and the annual run up the hill.

"I think it's really important to show students that we're excited to have them here, that there is more, you know life outside the classroom, we want to support the social aspect and all aspects of their academic career here on campus," says Brittany Wold, a fitness coordinator at UW-EC.

Wold says a few thousand students were expected at the event. The event is intended for freshmen however Wold says students return for the fun year after year.

Classes begin for the fall semester at UW-EC on September 4.