UW-Eau Claire, UW-River Falls and UW-Stout welcome students back to campus for fall semester

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, University of Wisconsin- River Falls and University of Wisconsin- Stout announced Friday they will be welcoming students back to campus for the fall semester.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the spring semester to move to alternative delivery methods, many of which were online.

All three universities say they will be implementing health and safety measures which include physical distancing and the use of masks. They also will be working with local health officials for plans to test symptomatic students.

University housing will also be available to students at all three campuses.

UW-Eau Claire and UW-River Falls will start classes on Sept. 2 and UW-Stout will start Sept. 9.