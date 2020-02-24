UW-Eau Claire Vice Chancellor Albert Colom to step down immediately, resign in September

The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt says Vice Chancellor Albert Colom will be stepping down effective immediately.

Schmidt says Colom's last day was Friday, Feb. 21 and his resignation from the university will be Sept. 2. He also says Colom will no longer be working on the campus but has been re-assigned duties.

The investigation of Colom is ongoing.

Colom made a statement which reads:

I have informed Chancellor Jim Schmidt that I am stepping down from my position as Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management. I told Chancellor Schmidt it has become increasingly apparent to me that, regardless of the outcome of the current investigation of allegations made against me, I am no longer able to effectively serve UW-Eau Claire in a senior leadership role. It is my belief this is in the best interest of the University.

I came to UW-Eau Claire because I believed in the vision of strategic enrollment management set forth by Chancellor Schmidt. I am proud to have served with the enrollment management team in helping the university take a number of important steps on the path toward achieving those strategic enrollment goals.

I am grateful to Chancellor Schmidt for giving me the opportunity to serve UW-Eau Claire.

UW-Eau Claire will be holding a news conference at 2:30 p.m. to talk about Colom stepping down.