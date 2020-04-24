UW-Eau Claire announces changes to "Continuing Education" program

The health, safety and well-being of our customers remain the top priority for Continuing Education at UW-Eau Claire. The coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to be a risk across our communities, and we want to share the actions we’ve taken to keep our customers and employees safe and healthy.

Like many entities, our campus is closely following recommendations and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as state and local government health departments. The following are steps we have taken in response to this pandemic:

All UW-Eau Claire Continuing Education in-person workshops statewide from May 31-July 31 are being moved to a virtual format, rescheduled or canceled. The conversion and rescheduling of these events will be addressed as quickly as possible. People who are registered for in-person workshops during this time will be notified of the next steps.

Additionally, the previously planned Senior Americans Day and Summer Institute programs for both Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls have been canceled. People who are registered for these programs will be contacted and receive a refund.

To ensure we are making the best decisions for the safety of our customers and employees, we will continue to seek guidance from local, state and national leaders to determine the need to alter any programs after July 31. Until that time, registration will remain open and available through www.uwec.edu/ce.

Online programming will continue to be offered through Continuing Education. Please stay tuned as we strive to create additional online programs.

Thank you for your patience during this time of change and uncertainty. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you should have any questions or concerns.