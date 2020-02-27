UW-Eau Claire announces transition plan after resignation of Albert Colom

The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire has announced their enrollment management division plan following former Vice Chancellor Albert Colom stepping down.

Chancellor James Schmidt said in a message that the university was working to make the next few months as smooth as possible as the transition period begins.

"Earlier this week I met with staff in the Enrollment Management division and with shared governance leaders to seek their counsel on how we can continue to support the division after the departure of Vice Chancellor Colom. I have been gratified to receive many emails from across our campuses and had lots of hallway conversations with individuals who have provided me with ideas for how the division can continue to serve our current and prospective students well.

My goal during the transition is to enable the division to continue initiatives already begun, to encourage emerging leaders to serve in interim roles, and to make the coming months as smooth as possible. With this in mind, I have divided some of the administrative responsibilities among several people, with the understanding that the division is still together and all units will continue to meet and work together as a division [See the attached organization chart.] After consulting with shared governance and divisional directors today, I am announcing the following interim changes, effective immediately:

• Joey Bohl and Isabel Walters will serve as co-directors of Admissions, with Joey serving as director for processing and Isabel serving as director for recruitment. They will report to Nikki Andrews, who continues to co-direct Blugold Central. I want to thank Joey and Isabel for so ably leading the Admissions team over the past year.

• Staci Heidtke, already named interim director of Advising, Retention and Career Center, will continue in that interim role. She will report to Kim O’Kelly, who continues to co-direct Blugold Central.

• Nikki and Kim will report to Billy Felz, who will serve as interim executive director for Enrollment Management, reporting to the Chancellor. Billy will represent the division on the Chancellor’s executive team.

• Assistant Chancellor Mike Rindo will oversee three Enrollment Management units: UWEC-BC Campus, Intercollegiate Athletics, and Recreation and Sport Operations. Brittany Nielsen, Dan Schumacher and Andy Jepsen will report directly to Mike. These units have already been working closely with him on major facilities initiatives and community relations efforts, so this will facilitate continued efforts.

• Vice Chancellor John Haven will oversee Housing and Residence Life during the transition with Quincy Chapman reporting directly to him. As Residence Life explores more revenue generating activities, Vice Chancellor Haven can be an important resource to the unit.

• Jennifer McGeorge will report to Billy Felz and provide administrative support to the division.

While the Enrollment Management division is relatively new, people within the division have made progress toward our recruitment and retention goals. I want to thank all the employees for their commitment to our students and to our University, and I look forward to working with the new leaders as we transition in the months to come. "

To see the chart of responsibilities, click on related documents.