UW-Eau Claire announces plan to increase enrollment, marching band and athletics

UW-Eau Claire announced what they describe as an investment plan, increase enrollment and keep students throughout their time in college.

University officials said they look to increase enrollment by more than 400 students over a three-year period.

The plan also calls for funding more faculty and staff and increasing the number of high-demand classes.

Another part of the plan: boosting the Blugold Marching Band to 500 members, keeping it the second-largest collegiate marching band in the world.

The plan also calls for expanding UW-Eau Claire athletics: bringing back men's baseball and adding women's lacrosse and men's soccer.

