UW-Eau Claire cancellations related to COVID-19

During the coming weeks of UW-Eau Claire's extended spring break and virtual course delivery laid out in yesterday's announcement from Chancellor James Schmidt, a number of upcoming campus events have been canceled. In accordance with recommendations from our local health department and the CDC aimed at reducing community transmission of COVID-19, the following large-scale gatherings and events will not take place:

March 14: Shamrock Shuffle 5K run/walk. See the campus Facebook post for more information.

April 3-4: 46th Annual Viennese Ball. Additional information on refunding ticket holders will be made available by noon March 18.

All CETL professional development and EDI programming from now through April 17.

All music and theatre arts department shows and performances from March 13 through April 17 are canceled. Refunds for ticketed events in Haas Fine Arts Center are available through the UW-Eau Claire Service Center, and events at Pablo Center will be refunded through their ticket office. See March 13 Pablo Center press release for refund details.

All remaining "Thursdays at the U" spring-semester presentations at UW-Eau Claire – Barron County.

April 9: "Ask a Scientist" presentation and discussion at the Acoustic Café.

April 16: Martin Mogenson Lecture Series guest speaker presentation and reception.

For information related to small-scale events associated with specific academic departments not listed here, please contact those departments directly.

As we remain focused on the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and community, we appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate these evolving circumstances. We will continue to provide updates on UW-Eau Claire's Coronavirus Updates page and through the university's social media channels.

UW-La Crosse has also canceled all events on campus with an expected attendance of 50 or more people through Friday, April 10.