UW-Eau Claire creates emergency fund for students

In an effort to help students facing hardships due to the Coronavirus, the UW-Eau Claire foundation and university financial aid have stepped in to provide emergency funds to students.

Executive Director of University Advancement, Kimera Way said the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund for BluGolds​ has raised more than $70,000 so far for students.

“We sent out our first crowd-funding solicitation about a month ago and the response was quite overwhelming and quite gratifying,” she said. “I think we raised $25,000 or $30,000 in the first few days of that.”

As of Monday the foundation, along with financial aid, has distributed around $50,000 to almost 110 current university students. Way said the average help is between $300 and $600 to students facing a variety of issues from help with rent to medical bills. Interested students should contact the Dean of Students online on how to apply. For more information, click here.

