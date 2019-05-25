UW-Eau Claire holds 2019 commencement ceremonies

If you were out and about on this nice day and went by campus, you probably noticed some extra traffic. That's because the newest members of Blugold alumni walked across the stage and got their diplomas.

Zorn Arena was packed full of proud families as more than one thousand students earned their degrees. Also handed out on Saturday, the first honorary doctorate degree to a UW-Eau Claire alumnus making the day something extra special to celebrate.

"Oh my god, it's so exciting, it took me three years and I am finally done,” said graduate student Miriam Walker. Miriam is one of nearly 1500 student who are glad to be done. "It's one of those feelings where you have accomplished something and it's finally here and all of the hard work has paid off,” Walker added.

But for others, it's just the beginning of their higher education. "Actually I am going to grad school in the fall at Temple University in Philadelphia,” said graduate Gabriel Feldt.

Meanwhile others are set to head out into the working world. "It's been such a great opportunity just getting involved in different clubs, being more proficient in my major, knowing that I do have something to offer the job market,” said Kaitlyn Gerber, who graduated on Saturday.

But before they go, they have some words of advice they learned during their time at UW-Eau Claire. "Really sink into your own skin and enjoy who you are and that's really something that sounds cheesy but really is true,” said graduate, Bridget Cushman.

A Blugold alumnus and entrepreneur John Menard also had some advice for the class of 2019. "I hope that it can show that people can stay here in the Chippewa Valley, do well, prosper, enjoy themselves, hopefully improve our community and leave this world a better place than it was,” said John Menard.

Menard was also up on stage with the students as he received the first ever honorary doctorate from UW-Eau Claire. "It's kind of a culmination of a life's work and kind of a recognition of what I did had some meaning to the Chippewa Valley,” Menard added.

But no matter where the future leads, they will always be part of the Blugold family. With their family continuing to grow with more students and graduates, the university decided to split up the ceremonies into three separate times to fit everyone into the arena.

