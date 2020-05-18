UW-Eau Claire honors spring 2020 graduates

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is celebrating 1,433 students who will complete academic degrees at the conclusion of the spring 2020 semester.

UW-Eau Claire's spring commencement ceremonies, initially scheduled for May 23, have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An in-person commencement ceremony for spring graduates is being planned for Friday, Oct. 2, as part of UW-Eau Claire's Homecoming weekend. Details, including time and location of the postponed commencement ceremony, are being finalized.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our spring graduates for keeping their focus on their goals for the future during this challenging and unforgettable semester,” said UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt. “This year’s Homecoming will be extra special as we celebrate with our newest grads in person, and the weekend’s festivities will be the perfect opportunity for Blugolds of all eras to welcome them into the alumni family.”

UW-Eau Claire also has planned virtual activities this week in celebration of spring graduates, including a video featuring grads’ “shoutouts” as they complete their UW-Eau Claire degrees; a slide show featuring graduate-submitted photos and quotes about their time at UW-Eau Claire; a video featuring messages of encouragement and congratulations from faculty and staff; and a commencement celebration website to be launched May 19.

In honor of UW-Eau Claire graduates, Pablo Center at the Confluence also will configure its outdoor lights, as well as those on the two footbridges leading to the center, to be blue and gold on the evenings of May 21 and 22.

A total of 1,332 students are candidates for bachelor's degrees, including 556 from the College of Arts and Sciences, 403 from the College of Business, 297 from the College of Education and Human Sciences, and 76 from the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

A total of 101 students are candidates for graduate degrees. In the College of Arts and Sciences, five Blugolds are candidates for a specialist in education degree and 14 are candidates for a master's degree. Thirty-four students are candidates for master's degrees from the College of Business and 32 students are candidates for master’s degrees from the College of Education and Human Sciences. Sixteen students are candidates for doctor of nursing practice degrees from the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.