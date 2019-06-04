UW-Eau Claire hosts 31st annual Senior Americans Day

For the 31-st year, UW-Eau Claire hosted its annual senior Americans Day.

More than 500 people registered for the event, which is designed for anyone age 55 or older.

Learning sessions on many topics were offered, ranging from quilting and doing tai chi, to home brewing and playing the ukulele.

Organizers say the goal is to promote the positivity of aging.

The keynote address for this year's senior Americans Day was given by New York Times bestselling author and area humorist Michael Perry.

