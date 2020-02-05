UW-Eau Claire hosts MLK event as part of Black History Month

A celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. took place at UW-Eau Claire Wednesday night.

It's part of the campus's commemoration of Black History Month.

The event was sponsored in part by UW-Eau Claire's division of equity, diversity and inclusion and student affairs.

The keynote address came UWEC's Vice Chancellor for EDI Dr. Warren Anderson.

Organizers say events like this are important to the university and the community.

"A lot of the students that we serve here from under-represented and marginalized communities. So this event really speaks to the importance of censoring their experiences and providing them with opportunities to build community and so the rest of the campus can work with and learn from all of our students that we have here. So it's really an event for all students and really recognizing the needs of unique student populations," said UWEC Student Services Coordinator Michael Thomas.