UW-Eau Claire hosts Northwestern Wisconsin Regional National History Day competition

The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire hosted the Northwestern Wisconsin Regional National History Day competition Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The competition was made middle and high school students to “do history” by researching a topic and creating historical documentaries, exhibits. Performances, websites or research papers based on the theme of “Breaking Barriers in History”.

Organizers say they were expecting 300 students in grades six through 12, with UW-Eau Claire history students, graduate students and the community members were the judges.

The Wisconisn History Day event is scheduled for April 18 in Madison and the national contest is set for June 14-18 at the University of Maryland.

