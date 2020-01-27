UW-Eau Claire hosts Wisconsin Nursing Leadership Action Panel

The World Health Organization has declared 2020 as “The Year of the Nurse and the Midwife", and Monday, the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire looked to bring together nursing leaders from several state organizations and agencies.

The Nursing Leadership Action Panel was presented for those who are already registered nurses, who are pursuing their doctorate degree.

One member of the panel was the President of the Wisconsin Center for Nursing - herself, UW-Eau Claire alum. She says the aim of the panel was to help those working to help make policy in the nursing world.

Pat Keller, Wisconsin Center for Nursing President says, “Part of my message will be that don't be afraid to be part of those committees and boards and working towards changing policy. Everybody trusts nurses and we have a lot to offer, when it comes to making policies, being members of boards and committees and groups that are making changes and creating policy”.

