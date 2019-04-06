UW Eau Claire hosts annual International Folk Fair

UW-Eau Claire hosted its annual international folk fair April 6.

The fair was held in the Davies Center on UWEC campus with various different rooms having a different cultural representation.

The event was free to attend and has been around for over 50 years.

The theme of this year’s fair was "Art Amplified", so the focus was on the different types of cultural arts.

Officials said that the purpose of the international folk fair is to bring diverse cultures to the Eau Claire community.

"This is definitely a family friendly event. We really want the community to come out and come see the different cultures and displays we have but also because it is on campus, we also really encourage UW-Eau Claire students to come out, so it's really an event for people of all ages," said Elisabeth Rusch event organizer intern.

The fair displayed various styles of dance.

Each booth had its own representations of cultural food, art, or items for sale.

Each group present will also give all profits to an organization or charity of their choice.