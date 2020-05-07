More UW-Eau Claire employees to take furloughs, 222 total

More employees of UW- Eau Claire will be taking consecutive-day furloughs.

Chancellor Jim Shmidt made the announcement tonight during his weekly briefing on the COVID-19 outbreak.

An additional 88 employees from seven areas will be placed on furlough.

He says the majority of the furloughs will help the university reduce expenses for its current fiscal year.

In all, 222 employees - some of whom hold joint appointments in two departments - will be furloughed at UW- Eau Claire in the coming months.

Schmidt says the salary savings from the furloughs will be more than $500,000 dollars.

