UW-Eau Claire moves semester online, dorms to close, postponing commencement

The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire announced that all classes will be online for the rest of the semester. No face-to-face classes through May.

UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt says they are looking to transition all summer classes to an online format.

Schmidt also says they are postponing the May 23 commencement ceremonies. Graduating seniors will be able to complete the semester and graduate.

Residence halls will be closing April 4 and students are asked to head home. Students who need an extended stay may register through Housing and Residence Life.

Parking for all permit holders will also be refunded on a pro-rated basis according to Schmidt.