UW-Eau Claire moves to temporary grading system

Students across the country are taking classes online because of COVID-19 and many schools are making the decision to adjust grading systems. The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is now giving students the option to choose satisfactory/unsatisfactory grades for eligible spring semester classes.

Hailey Person is one of the many students at UW-Eau Claire struggling to get through her classes online.

"It's been really hard I'm not going to lie. I am someone who likes face-to-face interaction. I am just a visual and hands on learner and so online, it's just been a lot more work."

In an email sent out by UW-Eau Claire's office of the Provost to students, some students now have the option to choose if they want their final grades from this semester to impact their GPA.

"The university senate excutive committee had made a decision with the approval of the chancellor to switch to a satisfactory/unsatisfactory grading system," said UW-Eau Claire Student Body President Charles Johnson.

Johnson says it is a temporary switch for just the current semester and students get to choose if they want to use the satisfactory/unsatisfactory grading system for any of their classes and it is up to 12 credits. He says students get to see their final grades before deciding if they want to use those grades to impact their GPA or not.

"I'm really excited. I mean my grades aren't terrible, but they're definitely lower than how they normally are and so I was really worried about that affecting my GPA and so I'm really excited," said Person.

A grade of a C or above is considered satisfactory, according to Johnson, and anything below that is unsatisfactory.

"If you end up with an S on your transcript or if you end up with a U on your transcript it's not going to affect your GPA," said Johnson. "However, if you get a U on your transcript, you will not receive the credit for that class."

Johnson says the temporary grading system is a way for students being impacted differently by online classes to make the best choice suited for them.

Students like Person, are glad to have the option, while still trying to juggle online classes for the rest of the school year.

"I can already see that some of my grades are going to be like around a C and that was making me really nervous because I know that would affect my GPA, but now that I have this option, it's kind of like a weight lifted off my shoulders," said Person.

UW-Eau Claire officials reccomend that students talk to their academic or faculty advisors before making the decison on whether or not to use the S/U grading system and that some classes may not be eligible for S/U depending on their major, minor or certificate program.

