UW-Eau Claire opens "The Suites" with ribbon cutting ceremony

UW-Eau Claire formally opened its newest residence hall today. A ribbon-cutting was held for "The Suites" - a $35 million, six-story dormitory.

The hall is expected to house more than 400 students ... And includes kitchens on each floor, music practice rooms, fitness room, and a game room.

For one of the residence hall's newest occupants, the move in has been exciting.

Haadia Malik, a UW-Eau Claire junior says, “Obviously, you know, it's a new building, so there's a little bit of kinks, but you know they get ironed out pretty quickly. I really just enjoy like me all the new students I'm an RA here, too so it's a really fun honestly".

As the name suggests, "The Suites", houses four residents per suite ... And is only available for transfer and upper-class students.

