UW-Eau Claire professors plan online classes for fall semester

Because of COVID-19, students across the world are still learning how to adjust from going to school in person to working from home in an online setting. Students at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire are starting to register for fall classes and some of those classes are already scheduled to be online.

"Looking forward to the fall, some of the departments on campus and a few faculty on campus have decided to move some coursework online," said Mary Hoffman, UW-Eau Claire Director of Academic Planning and Assessment. "UW-Eau Claire has always had some online courses and some courses were already scheduled that way for the fall, but a few faculty have decided to make that move."

Chair of the UW-Eau Claire Communication and Journalism Department Jan Larson says for the first time, she is planning to offer both of her journalism classes in an online format. Larson says faculty from the CJ department are anticipating another spike of COVID-19, so they want to be ready in case of it happening.

"We have 10 classes that are normally offered face-to-face that we're going to be moving to an online environment in the fall again because of the coronavirus," said Larson.

For UW-Eau Claire students like Ben Rauen, who is graduating in the fall, says he is already preparing to spend his last semester away from campus.

"I think it becomes home for a lot of the students who go here so I think mainly knowing for my last semester I could be online is just kind of a sad thing for me knowing I won't be able to be around all of these landmarks that became my home," said Rauen.

Hoffman says an official decision will be made by the UW System in the early summer about whether the schools will continue all classes online for the fall semester because of the coronavirus.

"I'm not so worried of a success rate being online with class, it definitely is a different setting for a class, but I think that overall most students can be successful in an online format if need be," said Rauen.

Larson says continuing online learning past the current semester is not her first choice and it's not the best way to teach or learn, but at least it is an option.

