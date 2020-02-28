UW-Eau Claire students forced to cancel study abroad plans after Coronavirus outbreak

Preparing to study abroad takes a lot of planning but a new global virus is something no one could have seen coming.

On Friday, University Wisconsin-Eau Claire announced it is cancelling its spring program in South Korea. University officials say they came to this decision after the CDC issued a Level 3 travel warning and the U.S. Department of State raised its travel advisory to Level 3 which recommends tourists reconsider travel.

According to the university, four students already in South Korea have been asked to return to the U.S. and Alaina Cheslak, a sophomore at UW-Eau Claire who planned to leave for South Korea soon, has now been forced to cancel her plans.

Cheslak says she found out about the cancellation on Thursday after the start of the program had continued to be delayed.

“I was pretty heartbroken but I was kind of seeing it coming,” Cheslak says. “It wasn’t the biggest shock.”

Cheslak says she began to be concerned about her plans after seeing more cases reported in Daegu, South Korea.

“To see that kind of spiral was concerning and seeing the travel restrictions start to rise made me nervous,” Cheslak says.

That’s when she began hoping for a miracle.

“I had been waiting a really long time and it was kind of discouraging to think about when it happened but I understand why they made the decision,” Cheslak says.

Now that the program has officially been cancelled, Cheslak says she has been busy discussing a plan for the rest of the semester with her advisers. She hopes to at least get a few credits in but says she will most likely have to catch up this summer.

“This is probably worst case scenario. Nobody could have planned it,” Cheslak says. “For me to get really mad or upset about it wouldn’t be helpful in any way.”

UW-Eau Claire also has 11 students studying abroad in Florence, Italy, a country with more than 650 reported cases of the virus and 17 deaths.

Those students are continuing with their programs as normal but on higher alert after the CDC issued a Level 2 alert for the country.

Since the future of the Coronavirus is unpredictable, university officials say they will continue to monitor the situation and make further announcements and cancellations if necessary.

According to the university, only a “Level 4: Do Not Travel” U.S. State Department travel advisory would cause a program to be automatically cancelled. When the CDC or U.S. State Department issue Level 3 warnings and advisories, university officials say next steps are discussed in a review process.

