UW-Eau Claire students react to online only classes

On Thursday, UW-Eau Claire announced a three week spring break would begin on March 16 followed by online-only classes until at least April 17 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The announcement has left many students in a state of confusion and shock for what the future means for them and their studies.

“I thought I would be stressed with finals and that would be it. I didn't think I would be stressed with a pandemic,” says Leslie Guzman, a freshman at UW-Eau Claire.

Students are able to remain in their campus dorms but many have decided to spend the break at home.

Dining halls and fitness centers remain open as well. Students with university jobs are encouraged to report to work.

Some students, including international students, are able to leave campus.

“Staying here is not a great option because with everything closed it is very depressing,” says Catarina Iskin, an international student from Brazil.

Iskin plans to spend the break at home with a friend, however she says she wishes the university would do more for the students stuck on campus.

“I am worried if they do close campus a lot of people don’t have somewhere to go and not have services provided,” Iskin says. “Just sending us home is not the best option right now.”

Students with hands on classes are worried about how the online course could affect their studies.

“Some of us are concerned about how are needs are going to be in class when we have to be in class for our lessons conducting classes,” says Wyatt Cameron, a UW-Eau Claire freshman studying music.

“My environmental geology class is very hands on lab class we do field trips,” says UW-Eau Claire freshman Jackson White.

Charles Johnson, student body president, says he will stay on campus during the break to work through this active situation with university administration.

“This is not something you can actively prepare for it is something you need to react to in the moment,” Johnson says. “It has been a lot of trying to understand what we need to do to make sure the student body faculty staff best interests are being taken in mind.”

University travel, athletics and events with more than 25 people are also canceled for the semester.

Chancellor Schmidt says the university will decide if and when students can return to campus by April 15.

