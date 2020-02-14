UW-Eau Claire suspends student travel to China

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire has suspended student travel to China due to the COVID-19 (formerly referred to as the novel coronavirus) outbreak.

The U.S. State Department has raised the travel warning for China to a “Level 4- Do Not Travel” and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also issues as “Level 3- Avoid Nonessential Travel” warning for travel to China.

UW- Eau Claire says they are strongly recommending against staff and employee travel to China due to the Level 3 warning. While staff is not prohibited from travel, the university says student travel to China is currently suspended.

Students who were admitted to programs for summer 2020 and fall 2020 have been contacted to discuss options for their program.

Effective Feb. 2, foreign nationals who travel to mainland China are barred entry to the U.S., and U.S. citizens and permanent residents who travel to mainland China may be subject to mandatory quarantine or self-monitoring up to 14 days upon re-entry.

The World Health Organization has determined that the COVID-19 outbreak is a public health emergency. All travelers should monitor U.S. State Department advisories before any international travel.


