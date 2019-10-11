UW-Eau Claire unveils Stowe Fountain

UW-Eau Claire has under-gone a $12.4 million redevelopment project for Garfield Avenue through campus.

Friday, the final piece to the project was unveiled.

The new Stowe Fountain near Schofield Hall was revealed. It's donated by UW-Eau Claire graduates Jon Stowe and James Leary.

The duo also funded an outdoor classroom near the fountain, and the Stowe Family Arch at Garfield and Park Avenues.

This afternoon's dedications kicked off UW-Eau Claire’s homecoming weekend celebrations.

