UW-Eau Claire welcomes 70 new international students this fall

Classes start Wednesday at UW-Eau Claire, and this fall, campus is welcoming 70 new international students.

The university says the number of international students is up compared to last year.

Program coordinators with the Center for International Education at the university said last fall they had a little more than 50 international students and that number continues to grow.

They work with students that come from all across the world to welcome them as they start a new journey.

“It's my favorite part of the job,” said International Student Support Coordinator, Lee Chepil. “It's so much fun to welcome students.”

Chepil says that the majority of international students come from China and Malaysia. This fall, students also come from Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Germany, Mexico, Haiti, and Egypt.

He says the university has built up relationships with some universities in China. The Chinese 1+2+1 program allows students who participate in the program to earn dual degrees from their home university as well as at UW-Eau Claire.

One international student from Malaysia, Khang Lin, said he remembers exactly what it was like his first day on campus. Now he works as a peer guide with other international students to help them feel welcome.

“Peer guides will guide you through,” said Lin. “They were once international students. They feel what you feel.”

Lin says since starting at UWEC two years ago, he's seen the campus become more diverse.

“It's pretty fun and pretty cool to interact with people from different backgrounds and cultures,” said Lin.

His advice to international students this semester is to find a peer guide that can answer any questions they have and help them through the semester.

“Even if there’s no question, we will always be a friend,” said Lin.

The program says it is always looking for host friends. A host friend is someone who can house international students for the first week, to help them get connected to people in the area.

If you are interested in becoming a host friend, contact hostfriend@uwec.edu or 715-836-4411.