UW-Eau Claire women's hockey team to host cancer awareness game

The women's hockey team at UW- Eau Claire is currently ranked third in nation and remains undefeated at home this season.

This weekend they are not only hoping for another win on the ice, but hoping to beat cancer by raising funds for the American Cancer Society. On Saturday Feb.15, the UW-Eau Claire women will take on Northland College at 2 p.m. at Hobbs Ice Arena.

All proceeds will go toward the American Cancer society and include:

*Basket prizes drawn at the end of the game

*Chuck-a-puck during the game

*50/50 raffle – 1st place winner gets 50% of what’s donated, 2nd 3rd and 4th place winners will receive a Target gift card

*Be The Match table – join the registry and save lives!

*American Cancer Society Information Booth

All volunteers at this event are members of the UWEC College Cancer Collaborative Group!

