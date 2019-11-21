UW-La Crosse and Mayo Clinic announce research partnership

Mayo Health System and UW- La Crosse entered into a research partnership Thursday.

The agreement was signed Thursday afternoon by Chancellor Gow and Mayo Clinic Health System Regional Vice President Paul S. Mueller.

The partnership will give UWL students projects to research and Mayo professionals opportunities for more experimenting.

Physicians at Mayo believe the partnership is beneficial for both institutions.

"[This will create] a lot more opportunities particularly for the undergraduate and graduate students and then the sharing of resources. There's resources that UWL has access to that Mayo Clinic does not and vice versa and then pooling all of those bright minds," said Dr. Jacob Erickson, a sports medicine physician at Mayo Clinic and UWL alumnus. "I think it could be a fantastic recruiting tool for both undergraduate and graduate students coming in to these programs."

Both UWL and Mayo Clinic believe the partnership will bring students to the area and then potentially keep them locally for their careers.