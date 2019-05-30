UW-La Crosse police prepare for state track and field championships

For 30 years the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse has played host to the WIAA State Track and Field Championships.

And the weekend is once again upon us.

UW-L police say they are expecting tens of thousands of people on campus this weekend.

With nearly 3,000 student-athletes plus all their friends, family and coaches.

It's a busy weekend for those involved, and a busy one for UW-L police says Detective Chris Schuster.

"We become a little bit more alert with all the people running around, literally sometimes. So what we ask for people as they come into town understand that from I-90 all the way down Highway 16 to the campus, there's going to be some congestion," said Schuster.

Schools from across the state started to arrive in La Crosse Thursday afternoon.

Starting Friday at 6 a.m. traffic direction and control will start around the campus.

"We try to give extra patrols to make sure that those who are out running around, maybe warming up outside of the stadium, are covered and people are obeying the law. Not on their phones and speeding and those types of things," said Schuster.

Events are scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

Schuster says is you plan on attending any of the events, there are three entrances onto campus from East Avenue, Pine Street and off La Crosse Street.

If you are not planning to attend the meet, he recommends just avoid the area all together.