UW-Madison & Pepin Co. team up for "UniverCity Year" program

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is teaming up to help one of the state's smallest counties.

An information session was held in Durand for people to learn more about the "UniverCity Year" program, which is three-year partnership between UW- Madison and Pepin County.

15 projects are slated for this upcoming school year in Pepin County where students will work to promote economic growth.

The program will also focus on groundwater quality and agricultural innovation.

"This is really part of a movement in universities and colleges, that we want to see universities and colleges be more practically oriented, to where we're actually working on real or problem-solving, making sure that students are more prepared when they leave College. This is really about making higher education more responsive to what's going on in the community," said UniverCity Alliance Managing Director Gavin Luter.

Statewide, there will be more than 100 projects run by the "UniverCity Year" program.

It's been implemented in Dane and Green Counties along with the City of Monona.