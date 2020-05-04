UW-Madison launches app to help Wisconsinites get through COVID-19 pandemic

UW-Madison is launching an app to help people in Wisconsin get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The app is called "COVID-19 Wisconsin Connect" and includes three main resources: A social support center where people can join chat rooms to discuss struggles they are facing because of the pandemic; A fact checker to help clear up misinformation surrounding the virus; and a healthy minds innovation mediation practice to help people deal with any anxiety they may be facing as a result of the pandemic.

The app is a collaboration from several UW-Madison departments and funded with a grant. People can also access health information from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

"We have just been working really hard burning that midnight oil to get this to the people of Wisconsin as quickly as possible," says Mike Wagner, a professor in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication. "It has been great to have people who have expertise in building the app, expertise in communication, expertise in healthcare, expertise in promotion all come together to get this thing done."

The desktop app is now available and can be found if you click here.

Soon, the app will be available on the App Store and Google Play.

Wagner says the app will continue to be updated as the COVID-19 situation changes in Wisconsin.

The app team is also working to get the app to people in high risk populations who could benefit most from these resources.